Phillies' Daniel Nava: Will bat second in order Sunday
Nava will start in right field and bat second in the order Sunday against the Nationals, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Nava will pick up his second start of the season with the Phillies holding out all three of their everyday outfielders in Howie Kendrick (soreness), Odubel Herrera and Michael Saunders. Those absences will enable Nava to occupy a favorable spot in the lineup, but don't bank on the veteran delivering a repeat performance of his first start of the season, when he connected on two pitches for home runs.
