Phillies' Drew Anderson: Sent back to minors
The Phillies optioned Anderson to Double-A Reading on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Anderson made his major-league debut Tuesday, allowing one earned run on two hits over one inning. He also managed to strike out Mike Trout. The Phillies will replace him in the pen with Edubray Ramos.
More News
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...