Cozens went 2-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs and a walk for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Friday.

The two homers boosted Cozens' total to 21 for the season, allowing him to pass teammate Rhys Hoskins for the International League lead. Hoskins is viewed as the more complete prospect of the two due to his superior contact skills, but both could be bound for the majors in the second half as the rebuilding Phillies look to evaluate some of their younger talent. Cozens' strikeout (31.8 percent) and walk (9.3 percent) rates aren't far off what he posted in his breakout campaign with Double-A Reading in 2016, but a 50-point drop in BABIP has saddled him with a .238 average this season.