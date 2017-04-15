Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Strikeout rate climbing at Triple-A
Cozens, 22, is slashing .158/.238/.316 across 42 plate appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.
Cozens might have captured some attention from casual observers after mashing 40 homers for Double-A Reading a season ago, but a hitter-friendly home park coupled with a 31.7-percent strikeout rate dimmed some of his luster in the eyes of prospect hounds. Concerns about Cozens' contact issues have certainly been validated during his first taste of Triple-A, as his strikeout rate has climbed all the way up to 40.4 percent and his power has gone AWOL. Perhaps the lefty-hitting outfielder will settle in before long, but those who were hoping he'd get his first taste of the majors in 2017 may want to temper their optimism.
More News
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Headed to minor league camp•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Named Eastern League MVP•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Homers three times Wednesday at Double-A Reading•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Unparalleled production at Double-A•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Will play in Futures Game•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...