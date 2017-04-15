Cozens, 22, is slashing .158/.238/.316 across 42 plate appearances with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season.

Cozens might have captured some attention from casual observers after mashing 40 homers for Double-A Reading a season ago, but a hitter-friendly home park coupled with a 31.7-percent strikeout rate dimmed some of his luster in the eyes of prospect hounds. Concerns about Cozens' contact issues have certainly been validated during his first taste of Triple-A, as his strikeout rate has climbed all the way up to 40.4 percent and his power has gone AWOL. Perhaps the lefty-hitting outfielder will settle in before long, but those who were hoping he'd get his first taste of the majors in 2017 may want to temper their optimism.