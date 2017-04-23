Ramos was charged with a blown save after allowing a solo homer to Brandon Phillips in the ninth inning of Saturday's game against the Braves.

Ramos was getting a chance to close with both Hector Neris and Joaquin Benoit unavailable Saturday. He struck out the first two batters in the ninth before allowing the homer. He finished the ninth by retiring the next batter and the Phillies went on to win in 10 innings. Ramos has a 5.40 ERA, but also sports a very healthy 13:4 K:BB in 8.1 innings this season.