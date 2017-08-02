Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Headed back to majors
Ramos will be recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Ramos was 2-0 with a 1.54 ERA and a 10:4 K:BB in 11.2 innings since his demotion to Triple-A in late June. He was struggling when he was sent back to the minors, but appears to have righted the ship. The righty will likley work his way back into a seventh-inning role if he keeps pitching well.
