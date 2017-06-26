Ramos was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Ramos has been atrocious over his last five appearances, allowing nine earned runs over just 1.1 innings and suffering four losses in that span. It's been a rapid downfall for the young right-hander, who had a 3.03 ERA prior to that stretch and was emerging as one of the more reliable setup arms in the Philadelphia bullpen. He'll get a chance to refine his mechanics in the minors as Ricardo Pinto takes his place on the roster.

