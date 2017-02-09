Phillies' Edubray Ramos: Will play in World Baseball Classic next month
Ramos will pitch for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic next month, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Ramos had a 3.83 ERA and a 40:11 K:BB in 40 innings last season in his first taste of the big leagues. He was sidelined at the end of last season with elbow soreness, but it seems offseason rest has him healthy enough to participate in the WBC. He will join his Phillies teammates Jeanmar Gomez, Freddy Galvis and Odubel Herrera on the Venezuelan squad.
