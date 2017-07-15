Phillies' Elniery Garcia: Rehabbing shoulder injury
Garcia (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Garcia, who was reinstated from a drug suspension this week, is recovering from a shoulder injury. Assistant general manager Scott Proefrock said Garcia could return to game action soon.
