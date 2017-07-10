Garcia was reinstated from the restricted list at Double-A Reading on Monday, Stephen Gross of The Allentown Morning Call reports.

He was suspended for the first 80 games of the season after testing positive for the banned substance Boldenone. Garcia posted an impressive 2.68 ERA and 1.10 WHIP at High-A Clearwater last year, but his 91:36 K:BB in 117.2 innings leaves a lot to be desired.