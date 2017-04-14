Phillies' Elniery Garcia: Slapped with 80-game suspension
Garcia (shoulder) has received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Boldenone, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal reports.
The suspension means he won't be able to return until early July at the latest, though shoulder fatigue has kept him sidelined to begin the season anyways. Garcia put together a strong 2016 season at High-A Clearwater, posting a 2.68 ERA and a .219 BAA over 19 starts, and earning a promotion to Double-A Reading to begin the season. Nonetheless, after such a steady progression, it appears the young left-hander will be riding the pine for quite some time.
