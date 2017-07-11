Kilome, 22, has a 2.64 ERA and 65:28 K:BB through 75 innings at High-A Clearwater.

Kilome has been a tad wild of late, walking at least two batters in each of his last six outings. Still, he has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his last nine starts, managing to limit the damage overall. His strikeout rate is down a bit from a season ago, though, which certainly bears monitoring.