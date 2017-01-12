Galvis agreed to a one-year, $4.35 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports.

Galvis' salary will more than double in his second year of arbitration eligibility, coming off a career season in which he hit 20 homers and stole 17 bases. The rest of the offensive numbers leave something to be desired and he may find himself competing with Cesar Hernandez for playing time at second base once J.P. Crawford makes his way up, but Galvis' defense was superb and he should be locked into a starting role at least to begin 2017.