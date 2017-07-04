Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Hits two-run blast in win
Galvis went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored during Monday's win over Pittsburgh.
It was just the second home run and fifth RBI for Galvis since June 5, however, he's beginning to turn things around at the dish with an active 19-for-53 stretch (.358 batting average) through his past 12 games. He's also hit in the top-half of the order for the majority of than span, so Galvis' fantasy arrow is currently pointing up. However, with a .716 OPS for the campaign, expectations should remain in check.
