Phillies' Freddy Galvis: Two home runs in Sunday's win

Galvis went 2-for-4 with two homers and three RBI in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Galvis launched a two-run shot off starter Trevor Cahill in the third inning, then hit a solo blast off reliever Phil Maton in the seventh. He's now halfway to last season's total of 20 homers and is slugging a career-best .423 heading into the All-Star break.