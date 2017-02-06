Galvis will start at shortstop for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, Ryan Lawrence of the Philly Voice reports.

It had previously been reported that Alcides Escobar would start for Venezuela in the WBC this year. Galvis spent the offseason playing for Aguilas de Zulia, winners the Venezuelan Winter League championship. He is coming off a productive 2016 season where he hit .241 with 20 home runs and 17 stolen bases in 584 at-bats and, according to advanced metrics, ranked among the top defenders at shortstop. He will open the season as a starter again this season, but could be pushed for his job later this year by top prospect J.P. Crawford.