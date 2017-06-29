Phillies' Hector Neris: Neris collects seventh save Wednesday
Neris pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout for the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win in Seattle.
Neris has been anything but a sure thing since he claimed the closer role, but Wednesday was his third straight perfect outing, lowering his ERA to 3.41. He's now converted seven of 10 save opportunities.
