Neris pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout for the save in Wednesday's 5-4 win in Seattle.

Neris has been anything but a sure thing since he claimed the closer role, but Wednesday was his third straight perfect outing, lowering his ERA to 3.41. He's now converted seven of 10 save opportunities.

