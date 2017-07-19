Phillies' Hector Neris: Notches ninth save Tuesday
Neris tossed a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his ninth save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Marlins.
The right-hander has had some rough stretches this year but now sports a 1.86 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 10:2 K:BB over his last 10 appearances (9.2 innings), and Neris could soon have the closer role to himself in Philly if Pat Neshak gets flipped before the trade deadline.
