Phillies' Hector Neris: Notches save in second consecutive game
Neris allowed one run on three hits while striking out one over one inning to earn his second save Friday against the Braves.
Neris had a two-run cushion the work with, and served up a gopher ball with two outs in the inning, but was still able to nail down the victory for the Phillies. Although he hasn't been named as the team's closer, he's now notched saves in back-to-back contests, and for now he's a player who must be rostered based on the possibility he earns the ninth-inning role.
