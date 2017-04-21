Phillies' Hector Neris: Notches save Thursday
Manager Pete Mackanin did not name an official closer after Neris converted the save opportunity Thursday against the Mets, Ryan Lawrence of the Philly Voice reports. "It just occurred to me: It's nice to have two guys who can close. It was a good opportunity for me to use Neris. He came through very well," said Mackanin.
Struggles from veterans Jeanmar Gomez and Joaquin Benoit opened the door for Neris to get the save opportunity Thursday, but Mackinin does not seem pressed to firmly name one closer just yet. Mackanin's comments suggest that Neris and Benoit could split closing duties for the time being. Neris was particularly impressive in his outing against the Mets, working a perfect ninth inning on 17 pitches.
