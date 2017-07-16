Neris pitched a scoreless ninth to nail down his eighth save Sunday in Milwaukee despite allowing two hits.

Neris came in with a 5-2 lead, but promptly allowed a pair of singles to bring the tying run to the plate. He settled down from there, though, striking out Stephen Vogt before inducing a pair of pop-ups to seal the victory. Neris has converted eight of 11 save opportunities and owns a 3.43 ERA.