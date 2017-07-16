Phillies' Hector Neris: Picks up eighth save
Neris pitched a scoreless ninth to nail down his eighth save Sunday in Milwaukee despite allowing two hits.
Neris came in with a 5-2 lead, but promptly allowed a pair of singles to bring the tying run to the plate. He settled down from there, though, striking out Stephen Vogt before inducing a pair of pop-ups to seal the victory. Neris has converted eight of 11 save opportunities and owns a 3.43 ERA.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...