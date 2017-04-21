Manager Pete Mackanin said that Neris will pitch the ninth inning Friday if there is a save situation, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The skipper is not naming Neris the closer, but after Neris nailed down the win with a clean frame Thursday -- his eight straight scoreless appearance -- Mackanin will ride the hot hand for one more day at least. It seems Neris and veteran Joaquin Benoit could share closing duties for the time being, until one player puts his stamp on the job.