Phillies' Hector Neris: Spins another scoreless inning
Neris required just 14 pitches pitches to retire the side in order in the eighth inning of Saturday's win over Washington.
While Neris is currently locked into a setup role, he's quickly establishing himself as an elite reliever. The 27-year-old righty has allowed just two hits and issued a single walk through 6.1 scoreless innings this season. His seven punchouts are serviceable, and Neris also collected his third hold of the campaign. Pitching in high-leverage situations should provide the setup man with the odd opportunity to grab a win or save, and he's likely the next man up to become the closer. He should be on your radar, and it's not out of the question to roster him in deeper leagues.
