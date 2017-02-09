Neris will pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic next month, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Juerys Familia and Dellin Betances are also in the pen for the Dominican Republic, so it is likely Neris will be used in a setup role. He will get a chance to compete for the closing gig in Philly this spring, but he enters camp behind Jeanmar Gomez, who has the edge for the job according to comments from manager Pete Mackanin last month.