Milner has allowed one run on four hits over 3.1 innings since joining the Phillies in late June.

The 26-year-old allowed a run in his first appearance in the big-leagues, but has been lights out since. The sidearm lefty will likely remain in low-leverage situations for the near future, but could see some opportunities later in the season with the Phillies already well out of contention.

