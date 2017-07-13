Phillies' Hoby Milner: Pitching well in first major-league stint
Milner has allowed one run on four hits over 3.1 innings since joining the Phillies in late June.
The 26-year-old allowed a run in his first appearance in the big-leagues, but has been lights out since. The sidearm lefty will likely remain in low-leverage situations for the near future, but could see some opportunities later in the season with the Phillies already well out of contention.
