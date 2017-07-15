Kendrick (hamstring) will join the Phillies on Monday to be examined by team athletic trainers and could be cleared to start a rehab assignment at that time, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies had hoped to activate Kendrick during their current road trip, but his hamstring injury has not healed as fast as expected. Assuming Kendrick starts his rehab early next week, he could come off the disabled list Friday when the Phillies return home to face the Brewers.