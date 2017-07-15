Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Could start rehab assignment early next week
Kendrick (hamstring) will join the Phillies on Monday to be examined by team athletic trainers and could be cleared to start a rehab assignment at that time, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies had hoped to activate Kendrick during their current road trip, but his hamstring injury has not healed as fast as expected. Assuming Kendrick starts his rehab early next week, he could come off the disabled list Friday when the Phillies return home to face the Brewers.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Should begin rehab this week•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Mild hamstring strain•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Will have MRI on Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Lands on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Set for DL trip•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...