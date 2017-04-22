Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Diagnosed with oblique injury
Kendrick has been diagnosed with an oblique injury and will miss more time than initially anticipated, Corey Seidman of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Manager Pete Mackanin estimated Kendrick might be sidelined another 7-10 days with the injury. Oblique injuries often cause players to miss up to a month, so an early return in May is probably the best case scenario for Kendrick. Aaron Altherr and Daniel Nava are seeing time in left field while Kendrick is sidelined.
