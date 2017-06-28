Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Disabled list appearance likely
Kendrick (hamstring) may need time off on the DL, Jim Salisbury of CSNPhilly.com reports.
Kendrick was initially going to play in Wednesday's series finale against Seattle, but was held out due to the hamstring injury that has bothered him for the better part of the past week. If Kendrick does happen to land on the disabled list, which would likely be announced prior to the Phillies' next game Friday, Daniel Nava is in line get most of the time in left field while Freddy Galvis and Andres Blanco start in the middle of the infield.
