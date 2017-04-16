Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Diving catch costs him Sunday start
Kendrick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals due to soreness, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kendrick was originally penciled in for his regular role in left field but was removed after reporting soreness that resulted from Saturday's diving catch. Brock Stassi will take over for the afternoon matchup.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Fills box score in win over Nats•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Records three hits in victory•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Still primary left fielder•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Off to slow start•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...