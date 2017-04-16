Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Diving catch costs him Sunday start

Kendrick is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals due to soreness, Matt Gelb of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kendrick was originally penciled in for his regular role in left field but was removed after reporting soreness that resulted from Saturday's diving catch. Brock Stassi will take over for the afternoon matchup.

