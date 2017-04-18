Phillies' Howie Kendrick: DL stint possible
Kendrick may need to be placed on the disabled list due to rib soreness, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Kendrick injured his ribs while diving for a ball in Saturday's game against the Nationals, and is reportedly still experiencing a level of soreness that could send him to the DL. Until Kendrick is ready to return, look for Daniel Nava and Aaron Altherr to share time in left field.
