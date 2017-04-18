Phillies' Howie Kendrick: DL stint possible

Kendrick may need to be placed on the disabled list due to rib soreness, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Kendrick injured his ribs while diving for a ball in Saturday's game against the Nationals, and is reportedly still experiencing a level of soreness that could send him to the DL. Until Kendrick is ready to return, look for Daniel Nava and Aaron Altherr to share time in left field.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories