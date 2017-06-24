Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Doubles in pinch-hit appearance
Kendrick (hamstring) hit a pinch-hit double and scored a run in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.
Kendrick was dealing with hamstring tightness before the game, which kept him out of the starting lineup. He looked just fine in the pinch-hit appearance, so expect Kendrick to be back in the lineup Saturday.
