Kendrick tested his hamstring before Monday's game and said there was no improvement, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The Phillies are finally getting to a point where they are considering a DL stint for Kendrick. Manager Pete Mackanin said he is no longer sure he wants to DH Kendrick during their upcoming two-game set against Seattle. The team has to be cautious because they want to trade Kendrick next month. Andres Blanco and Ty Kelly will continue to cover second base until Kendrick is ready to play the field.