Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Hamstring not improving
Kendrick tested his hamstring before Monday's game and said there was no improvement, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Phillies are finally getting to a point where they are considering a DL stint for Kendrick. Manager Pete Mackanin said he is no longer sure he wants to DH Kendrick during their upcoming two-game set against Seattle. The team has to be cautious because they want to trade Kendrick next month. Andres Blanco and Ty Kelly will continue to cover second base until Kendrick is ready to play the field.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Still out Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Tests out hamstring Sunday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Held out of lineup again Sunday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Out again Saturday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Doubles in pinch-hit appearance•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Scratched from Friday's lineup•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...