Kendrick (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Kendrick will now miss his third consecutive game with a lingering hamstring ailment. The 33-year-old has a chance to return Monday, but Ty Kelly will take over at second base in the meantime.

