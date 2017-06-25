Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Held out of lineup again Sunday
Kendrick (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Kendrick will now miss his third consecutive game with a lingering hamstring ailment. The 33-year-old has a chance to return Monday, but Ty Kelly will take over at second base in the meantime.
