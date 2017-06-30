Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Lands on disabled list
Kendrick (hamstring) was officially put on the disabled list Friday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Kendrick hits the 10-day DL retroactive to June 28 with a left hamstring strain that was initially announced prior to the Phillies' game last Friday. The veteran had been fighting through it, but will finally head to the shelf while top-10 prospect Nick Williams makes his first trip up to the big leagues. Kendrick is eligible to return two days (June 8) before the All-Star break begins, but could take it easy and return following the festivities. In his absence, Freddy Galvis will likely log most of the time at the keystone while Williams and Daniel Nava earn starts in left.
