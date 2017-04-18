Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Lands on DL

Kendrick (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday, retroactive to April 16.

The injury was initially thought to be a rib issue, but the Phillies are now classifying it as a right abdominal strain. Right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. was called up in a corresponding move. Daniel Nava is starting in left field Tuesday, but Aaron Altherr figures to pick up some extra starts in Kendricks' absence, as could Brock Stassi.