Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Lands on DL
Kendrick (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day DL on Tuesday, retroactive to April 16.
The injury was initially thought to be a rib issue, but the Phillies are now classifying it as a right abdominal strain. Right-handed pitcher Mark Leiter Jr. was called up in a corresponding move. Daniel Nava is starting in left field Tuesday, but Aaron Altherr figures to pick up some extra starts in Kendricks' absence, as could Brock Stassi.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: DL stint possible•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Remains out Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Diving catch costs him Sunday start•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Fills box score in win over Nats•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...