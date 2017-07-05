An MRI exam confirmed Kendrick is dealing with a mild left hamstring strain, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Kendrick is eligible to come of the disabled list Saturday, but the Phillies are likely to delay his activation until after the All-Star break. The veteran is likely to be traded to another club before the July 31 trade deadline.

