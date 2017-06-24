Kendrick (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

This marks Kendrick's third straight absence from the lineup, but he did make a pinch-hit appearance Friday, which indicates this is not a DL situation. Cameron Perkins will start in left field once again while Andres Blanco mans the keystone.

