Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Out again Wednesday
Kendrick (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest with the Mariners.
Kendrick has been battling a sore hamstring that caused the 33-year-old to remain out of the lineup for most of the past week. Although he came in to pinch hit twice in the last five games, Kendrick has not started a game in the field since last Wednesday. He will take another day off for the series finale against Seattle after going 0-for-4 with an RBI during Tuesday's game. In his place, Ty Kelly earns his second consecutive start at the keystone. Kendrick should be considered day-to-day, and may need a DL stint if he's unable to play Friday following Philadelphia's scheduled day off Thursday.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Disabled list appearance likely•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Serving as DH on Tuesday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Hamstring not improving•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Still out Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Tests out hamstring Sunday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Held out of lineup again Sunday•
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...