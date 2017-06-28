Kendrick (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest with the Mariners.

Kendrick has been battling a sore hamstring that caused the 33-year-old to remain out of the lineup for most of the past week. Although he came in to pinch hit twice in the last five games, Kendrick has not started a game in the field since last Wednesday. He will take another day off for the series finale against Seattle after going 0-for-4 with an RBI during Tuesday's game. In his place, Ty Kelly earns his second consecutive start at the keystone. Kendrick should be considered day-to-day, and may need a DL stint if he's unable to play Friday following Philadelphia's scheduled day off Thursday.