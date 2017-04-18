Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Remains out Tuesday

Kendrick (ribs) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

In place of Kendrick, the Phillies will start Daniel Nava in left field. Kendrick hurt his ribs while making a diving catch Saturday, and appears to still be dealing with soreness as a result. There's yet to be word that his injury is serious enough to send him to the DL, so consider Kendrick day-to-day until further notice.

