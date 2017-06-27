Kendrick (hamstring) is batting third and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Mariners, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Kendrick is back in the starting lineup after appearing just once (as a pinch hitter) in the previous five contests due to a sore hamstring. Although he said he wasn't improving before Monday's contest, he's apparently feeling well enough to hit. Ty Kelly will man second base while Kendrick continues to be held out of the field.