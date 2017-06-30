Kendrick (hamstring) will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

The impending callup of top prospect Nick Williams placed the writing on the wall. Whenever he returns, Kendrick may need to fight to regain something close to an everyday job if Williams performs well, though he can slot in at second base and outfield if needed.

