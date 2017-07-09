Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Should begin rehab assignment this week
GM Matt Klentak said Kendrick (hamstring) should begin a rehab assignment sometime near the end of the All-Star break, Jake Lourim and Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.
Klentak also said Kendrick should come off the disabled list sometime during the Phillies' road trip from July 14 to 19. He has been sidelined since June 28 with a mild left hamstring strain. The Phillies are expected to move him in a trade this month as they continue their rebuilding process.
More News
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Mild hamstring strain•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Takes batting practice Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Will have MRI on Monday•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Lands on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Set for DL trip•
-
Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Disabled list appearance likely•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...