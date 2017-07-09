General manager Matt Klentak said Kendrick (hamstring) should begin a rehab assignment sometime near the end of the All-Star break, Jake Lourim and Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer report.

Klentak also said Kendrick should come off the disabled list sometime during the Phillies' road trip from July 14 to July 19. He has been sidelined since June 28 with a mild left hamstring strain. The Phillies are expected to move him in a trade this month as they continue their rebuilding process.