Kendrick (hamstring) is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against the Diamondbacks, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

It will mark the fifth consecutive game out of the lineup for Kendrick, though he's made two pinch-hitting appearances in that span. The 33-year-old has been participating in some light exercises as recovery and could be utilized as the designated hitter during this week's two-game set in Seattle, so a DL stint appears to be unnecessary. Andres Blanco is filling in at second base in his stead.