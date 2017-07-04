Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Takes batting practice Monday
Kendrick (hamstring) took batting practice and fielded some grounders Monday, Matt Gelb of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Kendrick did not run and also did not speak with reporters. He underwent an MRI on Monday, but the Phillies have not yet provided an update on the results of the exam. It seems unlikely that Kendrick will be able to return from the disabled list before the All-Star break as the Phillies want to ensure he gets healthy in order to trade him to another club.
