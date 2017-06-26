Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Tests out hamstring Sunday
Kendrick ran some sprints before Sunday's game to test his sore hamstring, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.
Manager Pete Mackanin said Kendrick still feels some tightness in his hamstring. The veteran was able to pinch-hit Sunday, so this still doesn't appear to be an injury that will require time on the disabled list. The Phillies have two games in Seattle this week and Mackanin said he might use Kendrick as the DH to get him at-bats without having to play the field.
