Kendrick is scheduled to have a MRI exam Monday on his strained left hamstring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kendrick was placed on the disabled list last week. He is eligible to return to action during the Phillies' last series before the All-Star break, but it is unclear if he will be ready by then. A timetable for Kendrick's return should be provided shortly after the Phils get the results of the MRI. Andres Blanco and Ty Kelly will fill in at second until Kendrick returns.