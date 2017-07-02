Kendrick is scheduled to have an MRI exam Monday on his strained left hamstring, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Kendrick was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday. He is eligible to return to action during the Phillies' last series before the All-Star break, but it is unclear if he will be ready by then. A timetable for Kendrick's return should be provided shortly after the Phils get the results of the MRI. The club will use some mix of Ty Kelly and Andres Blanco to fill in at second until Kendrick returns.