Phillies' Howie Kendrick: Will have MRI this week

Kendrick (abdomen) will have an MRI this week, Jim Salisbury of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Kendrick has been sidelined since Sunday with what he said was a muscle pull just under his sternum, but not an oblique injury. He does feel some pain when he takes swings off a tee. The Phillies will likely have Daniel Nava and Aaron Altherr split time in left field while Kendrick is sidelined.