Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Off to terrible start in minors
Crawford is hitting just .086 with a .343 OPS through his first 10 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
It's a really bad start for the Phillies' top prospect, but this is also an extremely small sample size. Crawford's walk rate is solid, but he's striking out 30 percent of the time, which is more than double his career average and may indicate that he's pressing at the plate. The Phillies have no need to rush Crawford to the majors, so they'll give him plenty of time to figure things out in Triple-A.
More News
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Heading to minors camp•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Receives invite to big league camp•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Smooth recovery from knee surgery•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Undergoes knee surgery, will be ready for spring training•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Returns to action Thursday•
-
Phillies' J.P. Crawford: Takes batting practice Tuesday•
-
Podcast: Thames, Paxton, saves
We review a great weekend and James Paxton and Eric Thames looking like superstars, Michael...
-
Ace potential: Eight quick starters
From Jacob deGrom to James Paxton to MIchael Pineda, Chris Towers ranks eight pitchers who...
-
Five fast starters to add
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they...
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...