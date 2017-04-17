Crawford is hitting just .086 with a .343 OPS through his first 10 games at Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

It's a really bad start for the Phillies' top prospect, but this is also an extremely small sample size. Crawford's walk rate is solid, but he's striking out 30 percent of the time, which is more than double his career average and may indicate that he's pressing at the plate. The Phillies have no need to rush Crawford to the majors, so they'll give him plenty of time to figure things out in Triple-A.